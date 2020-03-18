Emis Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 15.60 (LON:EMIS)

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share on Monday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:EMIS traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 813 ($10.69). 263,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,129.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,093.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Emis Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 460 ($6.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,262 ($16.60). The firm has a market cap of $525.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34.

In related news, insider Andy Thorburn purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.87) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,731.65). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,028 shares of company stock worth $1,529,065.

About Emis Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

