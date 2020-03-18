Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:EMR traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 38.50 ($0.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. Empresaria Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76 ($1.00). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.92.

In other news, insider Tim Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £3,400 ($4,472.51).

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary, and offshore recruitment services, as well as training services. The company serves customers in various sectors, such as technical and industrial, professional services, IT, digital and design, retail, executive search, healthcare, aviation, and other services.

