Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.53.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE ENB traded down C$4.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,998,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,245. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.85. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$33.06 and a 12 month high of C$57.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total value of C$301,910.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,219,279.20. Also, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total value of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,394,155.91.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.