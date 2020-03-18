Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.30 Million

Analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report sales of $350.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.60 million and the lowest is $302.00 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $347.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000.

ECPG stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

