EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $235,141.56 and $131.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 40.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019551 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.02225658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00194398 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00035378 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.