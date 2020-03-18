Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, CoinBene, DEx.top and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.01109027 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000593 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000128 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,155,340,316 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Kucoin, BitForex, DEx.top, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinBene, Coinall and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

