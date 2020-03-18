Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$10.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$10.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 91.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:EFX traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.35. 796,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.96 million and a P/E ratio of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$20.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.93.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

