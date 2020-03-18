Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$9.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, February 21st. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Enerflex alerts:

TSE:EFX traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.35. 796,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.18 and a 1 year high of C$20.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.93. The company has a market cap of $486.96 million and a PE ratio of 3.16.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.