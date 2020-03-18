Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,228 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.24% of Energizer worth $112,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,269.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.