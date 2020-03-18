Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of UUUU stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 13,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,122. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.