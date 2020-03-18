Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. 612,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.06. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $84,666.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $128,768.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,110,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,553 shares of company stock valued at $401,839 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after acquiring an additional 74,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

