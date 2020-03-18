Enerplus Corp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$11.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.45.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$2.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of $494.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

The business also recently announced a mar 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Director Elliott Pew acquired 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,403.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,718.77. Also, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total transaction of C$1,263,897.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at C$190,389.50.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.