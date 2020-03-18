Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 209.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,094 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.45% of Enerplus worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. 117,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,446. The company has a market cap of $384.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enerplus Corp has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $9.73.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

ERF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

