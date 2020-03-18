EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,711 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of EnerSys worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in EnerSys by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 51,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,881. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

