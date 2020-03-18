ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) & Pampa Energia (OTCMKTS:PAM) Head-To-Head Contrast

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get ENEVA S A/S alerts:

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Pampa Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% Pampa Energia 23.97% 17.40% 7.00%

Volatility and Risk

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, indicating that its stock price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pampa Energia has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Pampa Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Pampa Energia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A Pampa Energia $2.84 billion 0.23 $692.00 million $9.50 1.03

Pampa Energia has higher revenue and earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ENEVA S A/S and Pampa Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Pampa Energia 0 4 1 0 2.20

Pampa Energia has a consensus target price of $24.43, suggesting a potential upside of 148.81%. Given Pampa Energia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pampa Energia is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Summary

Pampa Energia beats ENEVA S A/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2017, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,756 megawatts; 3 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,718 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuador. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2017, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 167.1 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.2 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 250 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for ENEVA S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEVA S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.