Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$0.65

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.40 to C$0.65 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.64.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESI stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$6.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 15,531 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,904.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 743,572 shares in the company, valued at C$2,102,003.69. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 110,831 shares of company stock worth $172,168.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.