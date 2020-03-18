Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Richard H. Bachmann Buys 15,000 Shares

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00.

EPD traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. 29,175,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,959,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

