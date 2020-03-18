Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. Insiders acquired 1,098,700 shares of company stock worth $26,428,310 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $7,040,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

