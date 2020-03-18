Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.38% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $1,469,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,470,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,761,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,098,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,428,310. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

