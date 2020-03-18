Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.51%.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 81.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,175,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959,405. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $703,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,098,700 shares of company stock worth $26,428,310. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.