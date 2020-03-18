Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 129,360 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 358.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

MYI stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

