Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,898 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $129.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $112.40 and a 1 year high of $149.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.