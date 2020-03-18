Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,085 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 879.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $70.13 and a 1 year high of $102.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.