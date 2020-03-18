Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,204 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ITT to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

ITT stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

