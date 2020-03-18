Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,689 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.34. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

