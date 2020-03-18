Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,840 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,874,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,787,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trex by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 48,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $3,926,000.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,641,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.10.

NYSE TREX opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.71. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

