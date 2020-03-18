Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.74% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSR. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000.

PSR stock opened at $70.79 on Wednesday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.48.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

