Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,411 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FormFactor worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,892,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 620,446 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

