Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,536 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Flex by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Flex by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In related news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,256 shares of company stock worth $2,561,285 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

