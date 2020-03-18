Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,667,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after purchasing an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 307.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 288,604 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,770,000 after purchasing an additional 247,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,791.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 233,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.61. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

