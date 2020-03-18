Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,053,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.91.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

