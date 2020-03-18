Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,156 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 11.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.86.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

