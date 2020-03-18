Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Home Bancshares worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Home Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other Home Bancshares news, CEO Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. TheStreet lowered Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

