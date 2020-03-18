Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.82.

IPGP opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.88. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

