Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of NuVasive worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter worth $400,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 71.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 283.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Citigroup started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

