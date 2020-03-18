Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,345,575 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $55.58.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

