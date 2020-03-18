Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Five9 worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Five9 by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Five9 by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Five9 from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 332.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $859,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,791,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $802,653.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,254.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,884 shares of company stock worth $12,489,311 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

