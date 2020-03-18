Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

SERV stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $652,936.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan purchased 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

