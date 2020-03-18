Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 94,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,672,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

