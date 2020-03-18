Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 214.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,374 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of TEGNA worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

