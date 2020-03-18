Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Mantech International worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mantech International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Mantech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MANT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,745.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mantech International Corp has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Mantech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.