Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 82,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter.

JMST opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

