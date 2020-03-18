Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,383 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,545.7% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average of $111.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.