Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,011 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 131,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 150,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

FLO stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

