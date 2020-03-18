Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,505 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 517,324 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 469.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 610,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 502,955 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nordstrom by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after acquiring an additional 380,498 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,101,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JWN opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.