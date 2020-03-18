eosDAC (EOSDAC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.79 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $37,312.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Hotbit, DragonEX and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Gate.io, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bibox and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

