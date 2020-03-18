EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

EQT stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 3,981,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,425,475. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.58. EQT has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in EQT by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,418,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,393 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in EQT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,574,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,167,000 after acquiring an additional 467,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in EQT by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,550,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 922,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EQT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,022,000 after acquiring an additional 425,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,979,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,477,000 after acquiring an additional 130,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

