EQT Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EQT from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

NYSE EQT opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 932.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

