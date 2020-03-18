Equal (EQL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $119.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Equal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DDEX, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Equal has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $106,057.94 and $119.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.02220725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00192861 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035341 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,333,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, Mercatox, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

