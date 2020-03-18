Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) & MSB Financial (OTCMKTS:MSBF) Head to Head Contrast

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSB Financial has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and MSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A N/A N/A MSB Financial 16.07% 6.23% 0.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Equitable Financial and MSB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A MSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of MSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of MSB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equitable Financial and MSB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $17.48 million 1.58 $1.57 million N/A N/A MSB Financial $25.53 million 2.37 $4.10 million N/A N/A

MSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Summary

MSB Financial beats Equitable Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

About MSB Financial

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

